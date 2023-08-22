Macarons for Maui, how a Fort Wayne bakery is making a difference

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - GK Baked Goods in downtown Fort Wayne is selling macarons and sending 100% of the proceeds to Maui to help out in the wildfire recovery efforts.

The bakery, located at 202 West Berry Street, is offering seashell-shaped macarons for $2.50 and is matching that price themselves to send to Hawaii.

Bakery owner, Grace Kelly May, lived in Maui for 3 months back in 2009 when she was 19. She had a culinary internship and said she’s grateful for the people she met and the experiences she had.

When she heard the news about the wildfires, she knew she wanted to do something.

“When I first heard the news, I was like ‘How can we help?’. I wanted to go fly and cook food for people or just see what I could do to give back, so this was a GK way to give back to our friends out there,” says May.

This isn’t the only time they’ve used macarons to give back. Every year they make pride macarons and donate the money to the Positive Resource Connection in Fort Wayne.

“We’ve been so embraced by our community, and we want to give back as much as we can and so I think anything we can do to help others is always at the forefront of our mind in this company and in this brand,” says May.

They’re selling 200-300 macarons throughout this month, and they come in three different tropical flavors, mango, passionfruit and guava!

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.