I&M: Stay safe in extreme summer heat

(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With the impending heat this week, I&M wants to remind people to keep safe and cool while saving on energy costs.

According to a news release, I&M says that incorporating simple practices, like the following, can help many save money on their energy bills later on:

  • Use ceiling fans to circulate air throughout the house. Ensure that your ceiling fan is set to run counterclockwise during the summer to help push cooler air down.
  • Move furnishing away from the floor or return air vents. Blocking these vents will impede airflow from cooling down a room the way it should. Make sure all vents are fully exposed before turning your unit on.
  • Close curtains and shades on west and south-facing windows to block sunlight and heat during the day. Utilizing light-colored shades and window coverings is the best option.
  • Avoid heat-producing appliances during the hottest part of the day. Avoid using your oven, dryer, or dishwasher until later in the evening, if possible.
  • Be mindful of when peak energy usage is. During the 4 – 6 p.m. timeframe, many will be commuting home from school and work, ready to knock out household chores and get dinner on the table. Delay completing household chores until later in the evening, and keep your thermostat at 78 degrees to conserve energy during this time.

