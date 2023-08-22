Humane Fort Wayne to hold ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event Saturday

By Jessica Walter
Published: Aug. 22, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Humane Fort Wayne will have more than 40 cats and dogs available for adoption this weekend for the ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event. Humane Fort Wayne Community Relations Manager Melissa Gibson says this is their biggest event yet.

The two-day adoption event will start from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 26th at Petco located at 315 E Coliseum Blvd. The event continues Sunday, August 27th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the PetSmart located at 1760 Apple Glen Blvd.

Before you are eligible to adopt, you must fill out their Adoption Application. Gibson says the process is quicker if you fill that application out prior to the adoption event this weekend.

A full look at their current adoptable pets can be found here.

