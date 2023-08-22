GFL collecting trash early Wednesday, Thursday amid excessive heat

GFL gets their bid accepted by Public Work board.
GFL gets their bid accepted by Public Work board.(fort wayne's nbc)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders are giving residents a heads-up that garbage and recycling will be picked up earlier as a precaution during this week’s excessive heat.

21Alive meteorologists say the 90s will make a return by Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday has been issued as a First Alert Weather Day due to the high heat and humidity in our area.

GFL will begin trash and garbage recycling at 5 a.m., rather than 6 a.m., on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Residents are asked to put their trash and recycling out the evening before their scheduled pick-up day.

Beating the heat
FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Watch issued for Thursday’s hot weather

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch ahead of Thursday’s hot temperatures.

City cooling stations open Wednesday, Thursday

The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday that four cooling stations will be open on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tips on staying hydrated in the heat

With the increase in temperatures, we talked to experts about ways to stay hydrated through the hot days.

“This is something you don’t want to mess with”: Fort Wayne veterinarian warns against dangers of heat

If you’re feeling hot over the next few days as temperatures soar into the high 80s and 90s, your pets will also be feeling the heat.

How to stay cool with intense heat outside

Grueling heat is expected to hit 21Country this week and staying cool will be a tough task.

Working outside in the intense heat? Stay safe with these tips:

For some, working through the tough conditions comes with the job. But it’s important to recognize when those conditions become too dangerous.

