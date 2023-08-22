GFL collecting trash early Wednesday through Friday amid excessive heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders are giving residents a heads-up that garbage and recycling will be picked up earlier as a precaution during this week’s excessive heat.

21Alive meteorologists say the 90s will make a return by Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday has been issued as a First Alert Weather Day due to the high heat and humidity in our area.

GFL will begin trash and garbage recycling at 5 a.m., rather than 6 a.m., from Wednesday through Friday.

Residents are asked to put their trash and recycling out the evening before their scheduled pick-up day.

Stay with the FIRST ALERT Meteorologists at 21Alive for the latest on the high heat. You can also download the 21Alive Weather app for Android OR the 21Alive Weather app for iPhones for the latest forecast and alerts.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.