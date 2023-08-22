Funeral services set for late FWCS Superintendent Dr. Robinson

Former FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson
Former FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Dr. Wendy Robinson, who served as Fort Wayne Community Schools’ superintendent for 17 years.

FWCS says Dr. Robinson passed away at the age of 72 on August 18. The district remembered her as a ‘lifelong advocate for children’ whose passion was supporting public education. She retired in 2020 after 17 years in the role.

Public viewings are set for Friday, Aug. 25, from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10-11 a.m., both at The Clyde Theatre at 1808 Bluffton Rd.

The funeral service will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by a private burial.

PBS Fort Wayne shared a documentary about her legacy, dubbing her ‘Wonder Wendy’.  You can watch it below.

