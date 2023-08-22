Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo says new baby orangutan, mother doing well

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo leaders shared a positive update about their newest member on Tuesday.

Zookeepers first shared the exciting news on Friday, saying its 28-year-old Sumatran orangutan Tara gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Tara has been at the zoo since 2003, partnered with 37-year-old Tengku, a zoo resident since 1995.

Staff have still yet to name the baby, keeping it away from the public for the time being so he can bond with his mother.

Zoo leaders shared an update on Tuesday, saying both Tara and her new baby are recovering well.

“Tara continues to recover well behind the scenes and is enjoying bonding with her little one. With the baby bundled in her arms, she has chosen to bring the baby to her Animal Care Team to introduce him and allow the team to inspect him as well. The baby boy is bright, alert, and nursing well! Introductions to the rest of the group are still slowly under way as we continue to offer these two space behind the scenes.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.