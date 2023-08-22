Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo says new baby orangutan, mother doing well

“Tara continues to recover well behind the scenes and is enjoying bonding with her little one,"...
“Tara continues to recover well behind the scenes and is enjoying bonding with her little one," zoo leaders say.(FWCZ)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo leaders shared a positive update about their newest member on Tuesday.

Zookeepers first shared the exciting news on Friday, saying its 28-year-old Sumatran orangutan Tara gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Tara has been at the zoo since 2003, partnered with 37-year-old Tengku, a zoo resident since 1995.

Staff have still yet to name the baby, keeping it away from the public for the time being so he can bond with his mother.

Zoo leaders shared an update on Tuesday, saying both Tara and her new baby are recovering well.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Two dead following head-on crash Sunday night
Kirk Carter, 44, was being treated at a burn unit on Oahu after the Lahaina blaze.
Indiana native killed in Maui wildfires mourned as ‘wonderful friend’ taken too soon
Riley Irving
Man involved in 2022 apartment shooting sentenced
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
FILE - Abortion-rights activists rally at the Indiana Statehouse following Supreme Court's...
Indiana Supreme Court denies ACLU’s rehearing petition, near-total abortion ban takes effect

Latest News

Clear the Shelters 2023
Humane Fort Wayne to hold ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event Saturday
FILE - Ian Rolland (left) and Mimi Rolland (right) at a Junior Achievement event in September...
USF mourns loss of community philanthropist Mimi Rolland
Little River Wetlands Project
Little River Wetlands Project raising funds, awareness to protect local outdoor spaces
Former FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson
Longtime former FWCS superintendent has died, district says