Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo says new baby orangutan, mother doing well
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo leaders shared a positive update about their newest member on Tuesday.
Zookeepers first shared the exciting news on Friday, saying its 28-year-old Sumatran orangutan Tara gave birth to a healthy baby boy. Tara has been at the zoo since 2003, partnered with 37-year-old Tengku, a zoo resident since 1995.
Staff have still yet to name the baby, keeping it away from the public for the time being so he can bond with his mother.
Zoo leaders shared an update on Tuesday, saying both Tara and her new baby are recovering well.
