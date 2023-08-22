Drivers identified in fatal head-on crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The two drivers involved in a fatal crash Sunday night have been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office.

The office says Tracy Alan Tindall, 50, from Fort Wayne, and Michael Joseph Eberhard, 45, from Yoder, both died from blunt force injuries in the head-on crash.

Fort Wayne Police say both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Tindall is the 24th traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County this year. Eberhard is the 25th.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.