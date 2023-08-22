City cooling stations open Wednesday, Thursday

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday that cooling stations will be open two days this week.

According to a news release, hot weather and high heat indices will impact the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

The release listed three cooling centers that will be open Wednesday and Thursday:

  • The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St., from 10 a.m.-7 p.m

According to city leaders, The Rescue Mission has an indoor day shelter that will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day.

City cooling stations open Wednesday, Thursday
