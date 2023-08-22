Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown returns to Fort Wayne in September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A popular late-summer event is returning to Fort Wayne for another year.

Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown is back for its 24th year. Organizers with Visit Fort Wayne say residents can use an event passport to gain free admission to 21 different attractions around the city.

Organizers say the event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10. The following are all the participating attractions for the event:

African/African-American Historical Society and Museum

Allen County Courthouse

Allen County Public Library and Rolland Center

Artlink

Diocesan Museum

Electric Works

The Embassy Theatre

First Presbyterian Church

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

The Freemasons Hall

History Center

Little River Wetlands — Monarch Festival

Master Gardener Display Gardens

The Old Fort

Riverfront Fort Wayne — Promenade Park

Science Central

Sweet Breeze

Three Rivers Filtration Plant

Trinity English Lutheran Church

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum

Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center

Event coordinators with Visit Fort Wayne say most attractions open at noon but may have different open and close times, and the Sweet Breeze River tours are sold out.

According to Visit Fort Wayne’s website, there will be several food trucks around for the event. Participating food trucks will be announced soon.

For passport books, officials say you can print a one-page passport here or visit the Visitors Center downtown or any Old National Bank or Kroger location.

To view the times of each attraction, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.