Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown returns to Fort Wayne in September

(Visit Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A popular late-summer event is returning to Fort Wayne for another year.

Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown is back for its 24th year. Organizers with Visit Fort Wayne say residents can use an event passport to gain free admission to 21 different attractions around the city.

Organizers say the event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10. The following are all the participating attractions for the event:

  • African/African-American Historical Society and Museum
  • Allen County Courthouse
  • Allen County Public Library and Rolland Center
  • Artlink
  • Diocesan Museum
  • Electric Works
  • The Embassy Theatre
  • First Presbyterian Church
  • Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory
  • The Freemasons Hall
  • History Center
  • Little River Wetlands — Monarch Festival
  • Master Gardener Display Gardens
  • The Old Fort
  • Riverfront Fort Wayne — Promenade Park
  • Science Central
  • Sweet Breeze
  • Three Rivers Filtration Plant
  • Trinity English Lutheran Church
  • Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum
  • Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center

Event coordinators with Visit Fort Wayne say most attractions open at noon but may have different open and close times, and the Sweet Breeze River tours are sold out.

According to Visit Fort Wayne’s website, there will be several food trucks around for the event. Participating food trucks will be announced soon.

For passport books, officials say you can print a one-page passport here or visit the Visitors Center downtown or any Old National Bank or Kroger location.

To view the times of each attraction, click here.

