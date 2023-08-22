Allen County coroner identifies man killed in farming accident

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has formally identified the man who was killed in a farming accident along Schwartz Road last week.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says police were called to a property near Schwartz and Notestine roads on August 18 for an incident in the farm field. They say one man was pronounced dead following what they call an accident involving horse-drawn farming equipment.

The coroner has now identified the man as 63-year-old Thomas Schmucker of Grabill. His cause of death has been ruled an accident.

