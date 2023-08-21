Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ferocious blaze that tore through Lahaina town is the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century.

Maui needs your help — and agencies are standing by to turn your aloha into action.

Here’s how you can help:

DONATIONS

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke is teaming up with Hawaii groups to streamline Maui donation efforts on Oahu.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement are helping coordinate.

Get more details here.

The Red Cross is working around-the-clock to offer aid to wildfire victims.

They’re asking for your monetary donations and for volunteers.

Click here for details.

Hawaii Salvation Army is providing meals for thousands displaced in Maui emergency shelters.

They’re asking for monetary donations and large volume meal donations from restaurants and certified kitchens. All money donated for disaster relief will go to disaster operations.

Donations can be made at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.

This fundraiser is through the Hawaii Community Foundation. For details, click here.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Alakaina Foundation Family, and Kako’o Haleakala will match up to $100,000 in donations for Kako’o Maui.

Funds will go to families and businesses. You can donate here.

Donate to verified GoFundMe pages

GoFundMe has set up a page of verified fundraisers for affected individuals and families.

Donate at your nearest Foodland

Foodland stores are accepting donations at checkout to support the American Red Cross of Hawaii’s efforts toward Maui fire relief. Shoppers can:

Make donations of up to $249

Donate 250 Maikai points ($5 equivalent donation)

Round up purchases to the nearest dollar

Donate change

HSTAis accepting donations and has compiled a list of fundraising pages for teachers in need.

For details, head to their website.

Aloha United Way has created the Maui Relief Fund that will go directly to efforts supporting victims of the fires. You can donate here.

The Maui Food Bank is seeking monetary donations in efforts to feed thousands of displaced residents. Donations can be made here.

The Maui Food Bank is asking the public to limit phone and email inquiries so the organization can focus on emergency relief.

Maui Mutual Aid is seeking donations to support Maui families, kupuna, people with disabilities, and those with limited or no insurance. Donations can be made here.

The Maui Strong Fund will be used to support Maui communities affected by recent fires, including response and recovery efforts.

Donations can be made on their website.

Donations can also be made through ‘Āina Momona here.

Fill out these forms from the Hawaii Restaurant Association

The Hawaii Restaurant Association is organizing donations and volunteer efforts on Maui and for evacuees on Oahu. You can contribute to relief efforts on Maui here.

Maui Humane Society says its animals are safe but the organization needs to free up space to take in more displaced pets.

You can donate money to help the shelter meet an increase in demand for care

Call (808) 877-3680 for more information or visit their website.

Catholic Charities Maui Relief Fund

Catholic Charities Hawaii is actively working with other organizations to assess the critical needs of individuals affected by the wildfires. This includes finding temporary housing, financial assistance, everyday essential needs, help in rebuilding homes and counseling.

They are also working with diocesan partners in Hawaii and Catholic Charities USA’s national network of partners to secure funding, monetary donations and other resources to aid those impacted.

All proceeds from their Maui Relief Fund will go to Maui fire survivors.

Donations to Catholic Charities’ Maui Relief Fund can be made here. For more information, visit their website.

Send baby supplies for mothers in need

Non-profit Baby 2 Baby is getting ready to send supplies for babies and children who have been affected by the Maui fires. Visit their website for more information or to donate, by clicking here.

Members of Hawaii’s sports community have started fundraisers

ESPN Honolulu has started a fundraiser on their Instagram account: Details here.

MMA fighter and Oahu native Ilima-Lei MacFarlane started a fundraiser on her Instagram page.

DONATION DROP-OFF SITES:

Aloha Air Cargo

Aloha Air Cargo is shipping kama’aina packages to Maui free all this week (Aug. 14 - Aug. 20).

Starting next Monday, the company says they’ll do it for half price. In September, it’ll be 25% off.

Maui Relief donation bins in Las Vegas

Las Vegas businesses including Honors Brand, 9th Island Kava, 2 Scoops of Aloha and Generations Kitchen are participating in the drop-off 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The businesses are asking for first aid supplies, toiletries, water, dry food and clothes

More information, click here.

This list will be updated. If you know of a donation drop-off site that’s not listed, please email news@hawaiinewsnow.com.

