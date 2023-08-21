USF mourns loss of community philanthropist Mimi Rolland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the University of Saint Francis (USF) shared the sad news of the passing of longtime supporter Mimi Rolland Monday afternoon.

Mimi and her husband Ian Rolland had many philanthropic endeavors in the Summit City, resulting in various landmarks bearing their namesake. Ian, who passed away in July 2017 at age 84, was the CEO of Lincoln Financial Corp. and was responsible for creating The Lincoln Museum in 1995.

USF officials say the Rollands allowed them to name one of their buildings after them, dubbed the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center.

The university shared the following statement on her passing:

“The University of Saint Francis is saddened to learn of the passing of our longtime friend and supporter Mimi Rolland. Mimi and her late husband, Ian, contributed greatly to our students and especially to Saint Francis Creative Arts. The Rollands graciously agreed to allow Saint Francis to name the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center in their honor in the fall of 2000. The University also awarded Mimi a Doctor of Humane Letters in 2016. All of us at Saint Francis extend our heartfelt condolences to the Rolland family during this time of loss.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.