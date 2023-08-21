USF mourns loss of community philanthropist Mimi Rolland

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the University of Saint Francis (USF) shared the sad news of the passing of longtime supporter Mimi Rolland Monday afternoon.

Mimi and her husband Ian Rolland had many philanthropic endeavors in the Summit City, resulting in various landmarks bearing their namesake. Ian, who passed away in July 2017 at age 84, was the CEO of Lincoln Financial Corp. and was responsible for creating The Lincoln Museum in 1995.

USF officials say the Rollands allowed them to name one of their buildings after them, dubbed the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center.

The university shared the following statement on her passing:

