Two dead following head-on crash Sunday night

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Emilia Miles
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two people are dead Sunday night following a crash that happened on Airport Expressway.

According to police, the call in at around 8:19 p.m. regarding a two-car crash on Airport Expressway, just west of Coverdale Road. When police got there, they say officers found two people, one in each car seriously hurt.

Officers believe it was a head-on crash that killed the two drivers.

At this time, the identities of the two will not be revealed until their families are notified. Also, officers are unsure what caused the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

