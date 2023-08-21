Science Central’s Giant Slide closes to the public Sunday

FILE PHOTO: The Giant Slide and High Rail Bike, both original exhibits from when the non-profit...
FILE PHOTO: The Giant Slide and High Rail Bike, both original exhibits from when the non-profit science center opened in November of 1995, have been closed.(Science Central)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Science Central’s beloved Giant Yellow Slide is open for its last week of operation.

According to a news release, the last day for visitors to ride down the slide will be Sunday, August 27. The release also says the attraction will be open for visitors from noon until 5 p.m. every day.

Officials say the slide is free to ride beyond the general admission of $12, $10 online, or free for children two and under.

Science Central officials say the slide will be retired and taken down officially on August 28.

According to the release, Science Central recently launched a fundraising campaign for a new Giant Slide and asked the public to help raise its remaining $23,800 out of $50,000 by the end of the year.

BACKGROUND: Science Central raising money to replace popular Giant Slide attraction | Science Central searching for new exhibits after closing Giant Slide, High Rail Bike

