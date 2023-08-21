Ride 2 Provide held 18th Annual Benefit

MARKLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Saturday, the community came together to raise money to support a woman in need.

Hundreds of riders took off from Markle Park at noon to participate in the 18th Annual Ride 2 Provide event. The all-day event helped provide a local family with ongoing medical expenses. The day began with a free breakfast, auction, bake sale, bingo, and of course, the motorcycle ride.

“It warms my heart,” Ride to Provide organizer Angenette Reed said. “If I could get paid to do this every day, this would be my job and everyone that’s part of the ride organization. It’s so fulfilling to be able to work hard and be able to help provide for a family in need. It brings us together as friends, and we’ve become a whole family.”

