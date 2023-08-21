Progress made on Pufferbelly Trail

Ground was broken Feb. 21 for the newest extension of the Pufferbelly Trail in Huntertown.
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 21, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Progress is being made on a popular Fort Wayne trail.

Back in February, construction began to expand Pufferbelly Trail.

The expansion is part of a $3.3 million investment to improve the trail, according to Allen County officials.

Once this portion is complete, officials say the trail will reach from the northern edge of Allen County to the River Greenway downtown.

Developers say the project is not finished, and there is still active construction until about November when developers say construction should be completed.

