Man involved in 2022 apartment shooting sentenced

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man involved in a 2022 shooting at an apartment complex has been sentenced.

Riley Timothy Irving of Fort Wayne was sentenced Monday morning to 30 years, 25 years in prison with five years probation, for the attempted murder of a man at the Black Pine Flats Apartments on Fayette Drive in October 2022.

Irving, along with 16-year-old Naing Ngwe, were both initially charged with attempted murder, robbery, and kidnapping.

Ngwe will be sentenced on September 8.

BACKGROUND: Minor pleads guilty in 2022 shooting | Arrests made in Thursday morning shooting | Shooting leaves one in critical condition

