Man involved in 2022 apartment shooting sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man involved in a 2022 shooting at an apartment complex has been sentenced.

Riley Timothy Irving of Fort Wayne was sentenced Monday morning to 30 years, 25 years in prison with five years probation, for the attempted murder of a man at the Black Pine Flats Apartments on Fayette Drive in October 2022.

Irving, along with 16-year-old Naing Ngwe, were both initially charged with attempted murder, robbery, and kidnapping.

Ngwe will be sentenced on September 8.

