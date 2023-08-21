Indiana Supreme Court denies ACLU’s rehearing petition, near-total abortion ban will soon take effect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Indiana Supreme Court on Monday have denied the ACLU’s petition for rehearing in a case surrounding the state’s abortion ban.

Court officials shared the opinion on Monday morning, saying they have denied the rehearing petition the ACLU filed on behalf of Planned Parenthood on July 31.

In the petition, ACLU attorneys had asked the Court to put a short pause on its decision so a trial court could determine if certain Hoosiers have a constitutional right to obtain an abortion to protect their health who are not protected under the current law’s language.

Indiana’s abortion ban would prohibit the vast majority of abortions even in the earliest stages of pregnancy, with limited exceptions in cases of rape or incest up to 10 weeks post-fertilization. The ban also allows abortions up to 20 weeks to protect the life and health of the mother or in the case of a fatal fetal anomaly.

The court’s denial of the rehearing means the near-total ban will soon take effect.

“Today, the Court handed down its decision denying rehearing (it is an order with two separate opinions). The Appellate Clerk will certify the June 30 decision. Once the certification is entered on the Chronological Case Summary (CCS) on mycase it will take immediate effect. Generally, certification can take days before appearing on the docket,” court officials said in a press release.

In mid-July, Planned Parenthood leaders said they had already reached capacity for abortion appointments in Indiana, weeks before the ban was to be enforced. While their Indiana clinics remain open, abortion care services from the organization have already ended.

Planned Parenthood leaders reiterated that anyone in need of abortion care can still reach out to their staff and they will get you the information and resources you need. Anyone needing information can call 1-800-230-7526, or visit any Planned Parenthood health centers.

