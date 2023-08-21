Indiana native killed in Maui wildfires mourned as ‘wonderful friend’ taken too soon
44-year-old Kirk Carter of Hammond, Indiana, died of complications from severe burns
HONOLULU (WPTA and KHLN) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of Kirk Carter, an Indiana native who died of injuries from the catastrophic Maui wildfires.
To date, at least 114 people have been killed in the fires, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Those losses have hit very close to home for one Indiana family.
His friends tell 21Alive affiliate KHLN 44-year-old Carter, originally from Hammond, Indiana, was full of energy, laughter and warmth.
When flames tore through Lahaina, Carter was found in a parking lot with severe burns. He was rushed to a hospital before being transferred to a burn unit on Oahu, KHLN reports. They say the Hoosier man died several days later from complications.
Friends who have dubbed themselves “Kirk’s Ohana” shared the sad news on GoFundMe, where they raised funds for his treatments.
