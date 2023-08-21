Grant County police investigating after Marion man found dead in dumpster

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says crews are investigating after a man was found dead in a dumpster on Saturday, but say no foul play is suspected in his death.

Police say they were called about a person in a dumpster on West Delta Drive in Marion around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. When first responders arrived, they say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as 63-year-old Timothy Bragg, who police say lives in the area.

They say an autopsy was completed Monday morning at the Fort Wayne Forensic Center and believe he died of natural causes. The official toxicology results are pending at this time, police say.

No foul play is suspected in Bragg’s death, and police say he had no physical signs of trauma. Even so, the department is investigating.

They ask anyone with information on the case to contact Grant County Detective Lieutenant Matthew Ogden at 765-662-9864, ext. 4214.

