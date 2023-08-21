Funds approved for improvements at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Development Commission met today to approve funds for new improvements at Parkview Field.

The new improvements include laying down new turf before the 2024 season and replacing the flooring at the Treetop seating area.

The new turf is a Major League Baseball requirement. The league usually sends out requirements for the ballparks every 10 or so years.

The seating area improvements aren’t an MLB requirement, but the current flooring is cracking so when it rains, there’s leakage underneath the seats.

The project will start after this baseball season is over. There’s no exact end date for either project, but the new turf will have to be down before the 2024 season, and they’re also hoping to get the flooring done by then as well.

