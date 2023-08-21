Farmland volunteer firefighter continues road to recovery at top hospital in Chicago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A volunteer firefighter who was badly hurt in the small town of Farmland is on the road to recovery tonight.

Two volunteer firefighters were on the way to a call when their tanker truck flipped. 29-year-old Kyle Osgood died at the scene, while 19-year-old Zachary Lee suffered serious injuries. Lee lost his leg and his arm.

He was in the ICU for two months, then he was transferred to a local rehab hospital to work on regaining his strength. The next step in Lee’s recovery? Time spent at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. For 33 years the center has been rated number one by U.S. News and World Report for stroke, spinal cord injury, and traumatic brain injury patients.

“Obviously we have a very strong and supportive family. We come from a small community and we are in a place where we don’t know, with people we have never met. So when you get the phone call that your son has been in that type of accident and you don’t exactly know where you’re going and what’s happening, I cannot, as a nurse myself, I cannot begin to tell you how grateful I am for the nursing staff. Now we are going to head up to Chicago to Shirley Ryan to get him walking again and get him ready for his prosthetics. His goal is that he is going to wheel into Shirley Ryan, but walk out.”

The Huntertown Fire Department has graciously stepped up to transport Lee to Chicago.

Something to note, Lee is a 4th generation volunteer fireman.

