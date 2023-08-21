18-year-old charged in July hit-and-run of teen motorcyclist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Charges have been filed for an 18-year-old driver police say struck a 14-year-old motorcyclist in early July and then fled the scene, leaving the teen in critical condition.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) say they were called about a hit-and-run crash involving a teen driving a motorcycle at St. Joe Center Road and North Arlington Parkway on Sunday, July 2.

Court documents say the teen was left with a traumatic brain injury, fractured ribs, a lumbar spine fracture, and other injuries doctors said “created a substantial risk of death.” He was last said to be in critical condition.

Motorcycle Crash (WPTA21)

Soon after the crash, documents say police learned the suspect’s car was a gray 2010 Dodge Charger driven by 18-year-old Omarion Rogers.

Officers say as they were documenting the crash scene, they authorized Rogers and his front seat passenger to sit in his family member’s car, who had driven to the scene. Documents say Rogers and his passenger then fled.

Police say they tried to contact Rogers, who disconnected the first call but told officers in a second call he didn’t have a ride back to the scene before hanging up.

After a few more calls, police say two women who identified themselves as Rogers’ mother and aunt arrived at the scene and “demanded to know why” investigators needed to speak with him. The woman who said she was Rogers’ mother refused to disclose her identity and then left the scene.

Because Rogers never returned, police say they were unable to give him a breath or chemical test to find out if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Documents also note that Rogers was driving with only an Indiana Learner’s Permit and didn’t show his vehicle registration or proof of insurance, violating state laws.

Rogers is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, and a learners permit violation.

