Pedestrian hit by vehicle near the Engle and Smith Road intersection

Pedestrian hit by vehicle
Pedestrian hit by vehicle(WPTA)
By Samantha Condra
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This morning at around 3:00 a.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a call that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened near the intersection of Engle and Smith Road.

FWPD says the driver of the vehicle was the one that reported the incident.

Police say the hospital later told the investigating officers that the man struck by the vehicle is in life-threatening condition.

The incident remains under investigation by FWPD, the FWPD’s F.A.C.T, and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a farming accident that left...
One dead following farming accident, Allen County police say
42-year-old Jason Gillum of Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne Radiology mourns loss of doctor who died while hiking in Wisconsin
Firefighters rushed to reach a submerged car in the St. Marys River Friday night
Firefighters respond to car submerged in St. Marys River
A Roanoke couple was arrested after police served a search warrant on their home Thursday.
Roanoke couple charged with crimes against children
Former FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson
Longtime former FWCS superintendent has died, district says

Latest News

Longtime former FWCS superintendent has died, district says
Ride 2 Provide hosts 18th Annual Benefit
TinCaps drop Saturday’s game to Dragons 7-1
Daughter of Scott’s founder reflects on history of landmark cornucopia