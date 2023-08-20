Pedestrian hit by vehicle near the Engle and Smith Road intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This morning at around 3:00 a.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a call that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened near the intersection of Engle and Smith Road.

FWPD says the driver of the vehicle was the one that reported the incident.

Police say the hospital later told the investigating officers that the man struck by the vehicle is in life-threatening condition.

The incident remains under investigation by FWPD, the FWPD’s F.A.C.T, and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

