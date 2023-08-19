Zoo welcomes baby orangutan

zookeepers said the baby is healthy and was bonding with its mother.
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Staff at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo are celebrating the birth of a Sumatran orangutan.

The male was born late Wednesday night to Tara, a 28-year-old orangutan who arrived at the zoo in 2003. The baby’s father is 37-year-old Tengku who has been with the zoo since 1995. The baby was said to be healthy and was observed nursing within 90 minutes of birth.

Staff have yet to name the baby orangutan who will be kept away from the public for a time to allow for proper bonding with his mother. In the meantime, caregivers will “baby proof” the habitat by adding straw to the floor and lowering the swinging ropes.

The pair’s breeding of the pair was recommended by the Orangutan Species Survival Plan which aims to maintain genetic diversity within populations of endangered animals.

Sumatran orangutans live in a very limited range of habitat in northern Sumatra, Indonesia. Scientists worry the animals could be at risk of extinction within 20 years if habitat loss continues unchecked.

