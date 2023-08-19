Roanoke couple charged with crimes against children

Roanoke, Ind. (WPTA) - Two people are facing felony charges after police searched their home on Thursday.

State police investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that pointed them to Anna Fleishman, 34 and Cecil Spangler, 35, both of Roanoke. ISP sergeant Brian Walker said police served a search warrant on the pair’s Palace Drive home.

The two were booked into the Huntington County Jail after the search.

Cecil Spangler is charged with two counts of child molesting. Anna Fleishman is charged with child molesting, child exploitation and child pornography. Police did not elaborate on the suspected crimes. Investigators from several agencies including Indianapolis Metropolitan Police assisted with the search of the home.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.