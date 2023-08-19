Roanoke couple charged with crimes against children

A Roanoke couple was arrested after police served a search warrant on their home Thursday.
A Roanoke couple was arrested after police served a search warrant on their home Thursday.(Huntington County Sheriff Department)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roanoke, Ind. (WPTA) - Two people are facing felony charges after police searched their home on Thursday.

State police investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that pointed them to Anna Fleishman, 34 and Cecil Spangler, 35, both of Roanoke. ISP sergeant Brian Walker said police served a search warrant on the pair’s Palace Drive home.

The two were booked into the Huntington County Jail after the search.

Cecil Spangler is charged with two counts of child molesting. Anna Fleishman is charged with child molesting, child exploitation and child pornography. Police did not elaborate on the suspected crimes. Investigators from several agencies including Indianapolis Metropolitan Police assisted with the search of the home.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a farming accident that left...
One dead following farming accident, Allen County police say
Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
DNR: Fort Wayne hiker dies following 49-foot fall at Wisconsin state park
42-year-old Jason Gillum of Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne Radiology mourns loss of doctor who died while hiking in Wisconsin
Former FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson
Longtime former FWCS superintendent has died, district says
Amazon celebrates the opening of its Fort Wayne fulfillment center.
New Fort Wayne Amazon Fulfillment Center officially open

Latest News

zookeepers said the baby is healthy and was bonding with its mother.
Zoo welcomes baby orangutan
Meet Calvin: TikTok’s Kid Cop from Fort Wayne
Meet Calvin: TikTok’s Kid Cop from Fort Wayne
Meet Calvin: TikTok’s Kid Cop from Fort Wayne
Daughter of Scott’s founder reflects on history of landmark cornucopia
Daughter of Scott’s founder reflects on history of landmark cornucopia