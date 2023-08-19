Firefighters respond to car submerged in St. Marys River

By Brien McElhatten
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Divers from the Fort Wayn Fire Department responded to a car submerged in the St. Marys River Friday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near Van Buren Street and West Superior Street. The trunk of what appeared to be a sedan was seen just above the water line. Divers searched for potential occupants as first responders gathered along the bank with rescue gear.

It was unclear at press time whether the car was occupied. 21Alive is working to confirm information with firefighters and police.

This story will be updated.

