One dead following farming accident, Allen County police say

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a farming accident that left...
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a farming accident that left one man dead Friday morning in northern Allen County.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a farming accident that left one man dead Friday morning in northern Allen County.

Police say they were called to a property near Schwartz and Notestine roads just before 9 a.m. for an incident in the farm field.

Officers say the man died following what they call an accident involving horse-drawn farming equipment.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

