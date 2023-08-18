One dead following farming accident, Allen County police say

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating a farming accident that left one man dead Friday morning in northern Allen County.

Police say they were called to a property near Schwartz and Notestine roads just before 9 a.m. for an incident in the farm field.

Officers say the man died following what they call an accident involving horse-drawn farming equipment.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

