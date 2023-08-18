Meet Calvin: TikTok’s Kid Cop from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A viral video on TikTok shows nine-year-old Calvin Heiselmann getting a big surprise from some officers at the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD).

Calvin is determined to be a Fort Wayne police officer when he grows up.

Calvin’s father, Fer, says Calvin’s desire to become a police officer comes from watching the show Cops.

With that in mind, Calvin’s parents bought him his own police uniform. They say, once he put it on, it was hard to get him to take it off.

Wednesday, some officers with the FWPD stopped by Calvin’s house taking photos with him and even giving him his own badge.

“I feel like the police officers were enjoying the moment as much as we were,” Fer Heiselmann said.” It was just a really fun memory I think we’ll have.”

The officers also showed Calvin a few things they carry, like a pair of handcuffs.

“Well I just learned that the handcuffs are really heavy,” Calvin said. “When I first held onto them, it felt like they were about to break my arms, but gladly they did not.”

Right now, the video has hundred of thousands of views on TikTok. In fact, Fer’s account, Fer The Awesome, has more than 160,000 followers.

Fer says Calvin has been patrolling the sidewalk in his neighborhood, making sure everyone is following the rules.

So, if you see him, make sure to say hi, but also slow down, because you don’t want a ticket from Officer Calvin.

