Longtime former FWCS superintendent has died, district says

Former FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson
Former FWCS Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson(FWCS)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The woman who served the area’s largest school district for 17 years has passed away, school officials sadly announced on Friday.

Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) leaders say former superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson has died. Dr. Robinson retired in 2020 after 17 years in the role.

She was one of four finalists for the 2018 National Superintendent of the Year award by the AASA, The School Superintendents Association. She was also the recipient of the Joseph E. Hill Superintendent of the Year Award in 2009, from the National Alliance of Black School Educators.

FWCS’ spokesperson sent the following statement, saying she was a staunch advocate of public education:

Fort Wayne Community School Board member Steve Corona sent the following statement:

Dr. Robinson has also served as a member of the Parkview Health Board of Directors since 2015.

“Dr. Robinson is also an active member of the community, forming partnerships with state and local agencies, businesses, and serving on several state and local boards. She was named Superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools in 2003 after serving as a teacher, principal and central office administrator,” Parkview’s website reads.

She was replaced by Dr. Mark Daniel, a North Side High School graduate, in May of 2020 following a monthslong search.

