Linda Likes It: Rock Steady Boxing Classes at Turnstone Center

By Linda Jackson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities has been offering Rocky Steady Boxing classes for people diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease the past 2 years.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson stopped by a class to talk with students and instructors about how this proven program is a great therapy for the body, mind and soul.

