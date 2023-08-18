Fort Wayne Radiology mourns loss of doctor who died while hiking in Wisconsin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of Fort Wayne Radiology and Parkview Health say they are mourning the loss of a doctor who died after falling nearly 50 during a hike in Wisconsin earlier this week.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says two hikers were separated in Devil’s Lake State Park on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 15. Another group of hikers then found the missing man and called authorities, finding he had fallen 49 feet.

The man was later identified as 42-year-old Jason Gillum of Fort Wayne. Parkview Health tells 21Alive he worked for the health system through their partnership with Fort Wayne Radiology.

Both organizations sent 21Alive statements on his passing, sending their condolences to his family:

“Dr. Gillum was a great physician, business partner and leader for FWRadiology, specifically as Medical Director for our PET Fusion business. His passion for his profession was only matched by his kindness and caring nature. This is a significant loss for both our practice and the community. Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife and family at this time.”

Parkview Health wishes to express its sincerest condolences to Dr. Gillum’s family and friends. He was a member of our medical staff through our partnership with Fort Wayne Radiology, and we share our deepest sympathies with his colleagues during this difficult time.”

