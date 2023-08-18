Fort Wayne Radiology mourns loss of doctor who died while hiking in Wisconsin
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of Fort Wayne Radiology and Parkview Health say they are mourning the loss of a doctor who died after falling nearly 50 during a hike in Wisconsin earlier this week.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says two hikers were separated in Devil’s Lake State Park on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 15. Another group of hikers then found the missing man and called authorities, finding he had fallen 49 feet.
The man was later identified as 42-year-old Jason Gillum of Fort Wayne. Parkview Health tells 21Alive he worked for the health system through their partnership with Fort Wayne Radiology.
Both organizations sent 21Alive statements on his passing, sending their condolences to his family:
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.