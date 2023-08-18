Fort Wayne police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A public safety alert was issued just a couple of minutes ago by Fort Wayne police.
They say they are searching for a 12-year-old Aniyah Jackson, who was last seen around 10:30 Thursday night in the 4800 block of Woodmark Drive.
Police describe her as African-American with dreadlocks and last seen wearing a dark shirt, ripped blue jeans, and Jordan shoes.
Police say she was riding a silver Mongoose bicycle with a blue stripe that reads “Dynacraft” on the side.
If anyone sees Jackson or knows of her possible whereabouts, call FWPD at 427-1222.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.