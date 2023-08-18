Daughter of Scott’s founder reflects on history of landmark cornucopia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne landmark has officially been removed from the city’s skyline. Now, we’re learning more about its colorful past.

“Well, it’s a landmark,” Cheryl Scott said. “People always recognized it and talked about the cornucopia because it was quite unusual.”

Cheryl Scott is the daughter of Don and Marjorie Scott, the founders and owners of Scott’s Food & Pharmacy. They purchased the 70-foot cornucopia with the 80,000 square feet Eavey’s grocery store on Decatur Road back in 1967.

After several years of working for Marsh Supermarket and AH Grocery, Don ventured out on his own with Marjorie by his side.

“He liked the business, he liked dealing with the people and seeing familiar faces day to day,” Cheryl said. “He said, ‘You know I’m doing this for somebody else, why can’t I just do it for myself and my own family.’”

Cheryl said her father took out a loan and purchased a 10,000-square-foot building on the corner of Fairfield and Taylor. In 1954, the first Scott’s Food & Pharmacy opened.

From there, Don purchased more stores. Cheryl says his ‘forte’ was purchasing struggling grocery stores, revamping them, and making them successful. Don would then sell the stores to the manager of each store. Over time, Cheryl says they had 17 stores, all different but successful.

The 70-foot cornucopia first graced Fort Wayne back in July 1956 with the opening of Eavey’s grocery store on Decatur Road, according to ARCH, Inc. It was first constructed as a porcelain sign lined with neon lights. Cheryl remembers the opening and says it was ‘ahead of its time.’

“It was really something,” Cheryl said. “People remember shopping there when it first opened with the lobster tanks and the coffee roaster that went clear to the ceiling. They had chiefs cooking. Henry Eavey was a man before his time. Everyone was worried that because it was on the same end of town. that my dad was going to go out of business, and he said, ‘Oh no, one day I’m going to own that store.’ Sure enough, he brought the store.”

Cheryl says Henry Eavey had several other grocery stores and soon Don had an opportunity to purchase the property in 1967. Cheryl says when Scott’s moved in, Don changed some quality and service issues but kept the rest the same, including the cornucopia on the roof. The Decatur Road store thrived over the years.

Then in the 1990′s, Cheryl says the iconic cornucopia sign started to show its age. She says there was never a question that the landmark would be taken down for good. Instead, it was taken down piece by piece and fixed with a combination of plastic panels and neon.

“It was a long time ago, but you remember all the big trucks sitting around, old pieces going down and new pieces going up,” Cheryl said. “Our offices used to be at Decatur Road upstairs, and coming out from work in the evening or going in in the morning, you’d always look up and see what was happening.”

Cheryl says the carillon bells that were put in the top of the sign, however, were never fixed. When they were functional, the bells would go off once at the top of every hour.

In the 1990′s, Scott’s was sold to SuperValu, who more than a decade later, would sell to Kroger. Cheryl says her father tried to purchase the Decatur Road location back then with no luck.

When Kroger purchased the stores, she wished they would have kept the name but understood why it changed. Then in 2009, Kroger closed the Decatur Road store. The cornucopia stayed up while the building sat empty until 2020.

City Church leaders announced they purchased the building and would be renovating the space. Thursday, church leaders took down the sign. They say they will be safely storing it until they can find its new home.

While the store is closed and the sign is dismantled, Cheryl says she is happy to see the building is getting a new life. She only hopes the sign will see a new life and once again be a landmark in Fort Wayne.

“I think it’s sad for the area,” Cheryl said. “I know there’s a Kroger right across the highway, but it certainly can’t compete with the Decatur Road location. But I do hope that somebody in Fort Wayne or the area steps up and has room for that sign somewhere.”

