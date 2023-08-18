Calhoun Street traffic to be rerouted Sunday for Open Streets

Open Streets to reroute traffic Sunday
Open Streets to reroute traffic Sunday(WPTA Staff)
By Jessica Walter
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne will close off more than 20 blocks of Calhoun Street Sunday for the 6th annual Open Streets event.

The closure will span from The Landing all the way to Pontiac Street. It will be in effect from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 20th.

BACKGROUND: Sixth-annual Open Streets event returns to downtown Fort Wayne

If you need to pass through Calhoun Street in that 20+ block stretch, there will be open intersections through Washington and Jefferson Boulevards.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
DNR: Fort Wayne hiker dies following 49-foot fall at Wisconsin state park
Amazon celebrates the opening of its Fort Wayne fulfillment center.
New Fort Wayne Amazon Fulfillment Center officially open
Traffic alert
INDOT announces rolling slowdown for I-469, I-69 this weekend
FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol...
Funeral services for 3-year-old migrant who died on bus to Chicago to be held in Warsaw
A beloved landmark on Fort Wayne’s south side was finally taken down on Thursday.
Iconic cornucopia taken down from old Scott’s store

Latest News

The latest on the Auburn Garrett Drive-In storm damage
Auburn Garrett Drive-In not opening for 2023 season after not meeting fundraising goal
Need gas after midnight? Don’t stop in Hammond.
21Alive News at 11
Iconic cornucopia taken down from old Scott’s store
21Alive News at 5
Allen County raises pay for jurors