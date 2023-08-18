Calhoun Street traffic to be rerouted Sunday for Open Streets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne will close off more than 20 blocks of Calhoun Street Sunday for the 6th annual Open Streets event.

The closure will span from The Landing all the way to Pontiac Street. It will be in effect from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 20th.

If you need to pass through Calhoun Street in that 20+ block stretch, there will be open intersections through Washington and Jefferson Boulevards.

