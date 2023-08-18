Allen County raises pay for jurors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Anyone requested to serve jury duty in Indiana will make twice as much money.

Allen County officials say jurors will now get $80 per day instead of $40.

However, this has been challenging for the courts, including in Allen County.

Administrators with the Allen superior court say not only are they paying jurors more money, but they also see an increase in the number of jury trials.

On Thursday, the Allen County Council voted to give the court more money to pay for the unfunded mandate from the state.

