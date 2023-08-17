WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Thursday, August 17
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Thursday, August 17.

  • Fort Wayne man found dead after going missing from a hiking trip.
  • Funeral for toddler who died on migrant bus from Taxes to Chicago.
  • Allen County Commissioner asks for a new hearing in hopes to fund a new jail.
  • Lawmakers vote to double pay for jury duty.

