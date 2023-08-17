Walk in the Park - Salomon Farm Park’s “Concert on the Farm”

By Krista Miller and Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Love Salomon Park and concerts? Well, the park is gearing up for its anticipated “Concert on the Farm” event. Officials say to anticipate four bands to perform this year, and this event is on Sunday, August 20, from 2-7 p.m.

Limited seating will be inside the barn, so blankets and chairs are encouraged. Admission is $5 per person.

