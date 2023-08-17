Senator Todd Young visits Sweetwater Sound, talks labor shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - U.S. Senator Todd Young (R) stopped in Fort Wayne Wednesday for his Fireside Chat at Sweetwater Sound.

Young gave an update from Capitol Hill and also discussed Indiana’s economy.

The state is struggling with workforce challenges such as declining education rates, bus driver shortages, and an aging population.

Senator Young was asked how he thinks the state can overcome those issues.

“I think one of the things I consistently find when you’re having job shortages is there are burdensome regulations, for different reasons, and maybe there’s an opportunity to cut down on regulations that aren’t needed that cause fewer people to drive these buses.”

According to recent studies, nearly 75% of Indiana employers are leaving many jobs unfilled because of a talent shortage.

