Senator Todd Young visits Sweetwater Sound, talks labor shortage
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - U.S. Senator Todd Young (R) stopped in Fort Wayne Wednesday for his Fireside Chat at Sweetwater Sound.
Young gave an update from Capitol Hill and also discussed Indiana’s economy.
The state is struggling with workforce challenges such as declining education rates, bus driver shortages, and an aging population.
Senator Young was asked how he thinks the state can overcome those issues.
According to recent studies, nearly 75% of Indiana employers are leaving many jobs unfilled because of a talent shortage.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.