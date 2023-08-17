Senator Todd Young visits Sweetwater Sound, talks labor shortage

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - U.S. Senator Todd Young (R) stopped in Fort Wayne Wednesday for his Fireside Chat at Sweetwater Sound.

Young gave an update from Capitol Hill and also discussed Indiana’s economy.

The state is struggling with workforce challenges such as declining education rates, bus driver shortages, and an aging population.

Senator Young was asked how he thinks the state can overcome those issues.

According to recent studies, nearly 75% of Indiana employers are leaving many jobs unfilled because of a talent shortage.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more...
12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds harvested
Woman killed, children injured in Grant County crash Tuesday
Koger robberies
FWPD investigating a series of armed robberies
BBB warns of ‘check washing’ scam, shares tips to protect consumers
Local UAW members set strike vote date

Latest News

The fight for new Allen County Jail funding continues
The fight for new Allen County Jail funding continues
FILE - In this April 20, 2019 file photo, migrants are loaded onto a bus at the Border Patrol...
Funeral services for 3-year-old migrant who died on bus to Chicago to be held in Warsaw
21Country: How Rudy’s changed a downtown neighborhood
Traffic alert
INDOT announces rolling slowdown for I-469, I-69 this weekend