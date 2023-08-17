Now-former Bishop Luers teacher admits to child seduction, prosecutors say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 34-year-old Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to child seduction charges after court documents say he had inappropriate relationships with students while he was a teacher at Bishop Luers High School.

Jordan M. Miller entered a plea agreement for two counts of child seduction while in court on Wednesday. Prosecutors say the plea deal, which must first be accepted by a judge, calls for him to serve four years on probation.

Miller is set to be sentenced on September 28.

The man was first charged with two counts of child seduction in May of 2023 after one victim went to police to report that Miller made unwanted advances towards her while she was a student at Bishop Luers. Two more students later came forward, also reporting inappropriate relationships with Miller.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.