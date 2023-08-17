New Fort Wayne Amazon Fulfillment Center officially open

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fort Wayne officially opened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Fort Wayne leaders, including Mayor Henry, attended to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

The 630,000-square-foot center on Flaugh Road is the 36th Amazon facility in the state, and Amazon company personnel say there are 13 fulfillment centers and ten delivery stations.

They also say nearly 1,000 full-time employees will work at this facility alongside robots.

This project, company officials say, was originally a secret, called “Project Mastodon.”

According to officials, the city council denied Amazon a $7 million tax break for equipment in the warehouse.

In April, employees began their first day of operation to fulfill small customer orders.

BACKGROUND: Amazon opens Fort Wayne fulfillment center

