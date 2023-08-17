INDOT announces rolling slowdown for I-469, I-69 this weekend

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(WALB)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says drivers should expect rolling slowdowns along I-469 and I-69 this weekend.

INDOT says the rolling slowdown is set to begin around 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, and is expected to finish by the next morning on Sunday, August 20.

INDOT says the slowdowns are taking place so crews can safely work on stringing electric wire over I-469 near mile marker 30, just east of the north junction of I-469 and I-69. The slowdown will take place on southbound I-69 starting near mile marker 319, northbound I-69 starting by mile marker 310, and on I-469 starting around mile marker 25.

They say only one 20-minute rolling slowdown should take place, but if more than one is needed, there will be a 20-minute break between each slowdown.

