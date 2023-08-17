Indiana Task Force 1 members deployed to assist in Maui wildfire operations

Search & Rescue personnel and canines from the FEMA National Urban Search & Rescue on the...
Search & Rescue personnel and canines from the FEMA National Urban Search & Rescue on the ground in Maui on Sunday, Aug. 13.(National US&R Response System)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Task Force One (IN-TF1) leaders say the team will be departing Thursday evening to help with wildfire operations in Maui, Hawaii.

The first responders are preparing to leave from Indianapolis Thursday to aid in the search and rescue efforts underway as wildfires devastated the island. Hawaii officials say the death toll increased on Wednesday, with 111 dead, more than a week after the fires tore through the historic Lahaina town.

Leaders have said repeatedly it’s not clear how many people were killed in the fire, and currently, about 1,000 are unaccounted for. KHNL reports teams armed with cadaver dogs are searching the miles of scorched ruins to help recover remains.

IN-TF1, a highly-trained FEMA-sponsored Urban Search and Rescue team, announced Thursday morning on Facebook that crews are being deployed to help in those recovery efforts.

The Associated Press reports that already, the wildfire is considered the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

Since being founded in 1992, the Task Force has helped in disasters like tornadoes, fires, floods, and hurricanes. You can follow the IN-TF1 Facebook page for updates.

