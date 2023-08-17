Iconic cornucopia taken down from old Scott’s store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A beloved landmark on Fort Wayne’s south side was finally taken down on Thursday.

The 70-foot cornucopia first graced Fort Wayne back in July 1956 with the opening of Eavey’s grocery store on Decatur Road, according to ARCH, Inc. It was first constructed as a porcelain sign lined with neon lights.

Scott’s then took over the store and replaced the sign in 1992 after it was considered too rusty and dangerous to keep as it was. Scott’s was then bought out by Kroger, which closed the Decatur Road store in January 2009.

Now, the building that once housed the sign is being given new life. City Church leaders purchased the building, announcing in 2020 that they would be renovating the space. Social media posts hinted at an eventual new home for the sign, but no plans have been announced.

21Alive spoke with the business manager of Doc’s Crane & Rigging, who was taking down the sign on Thursday. He says he knows there is a negative sentiment from the community about the sign coming down, but says the decision was necessary because of the poor condition of the sign.

“I think the dilapidation of the structure and some of those costly things were decision-making factors, in which case the maintenance and stuff became too much. Breathing new life into the community is a vital part of all of our development, and it’s going to become a church, so hopefully someone buys the structure and displays it again.”

He tells us he remembers the sign as a kid, saying much of the community likely views it as a piece of history. But he says residents should embrace the change as a positive one.

“It’s somewhat sad, but at the end of the day, for the sake of forward development, I think it’s a positive thing that the building is going to get new life. I think it’s a positive thing and it should be embraced as such.”

