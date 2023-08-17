Funeral services for 3-year-old migrant who died on bus to Chicago to be held in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - Services for a 3-year-old migrant girl who died last week while on a bus from Texas to Chicago are being held Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana.

The Associated Press reports Jismary Alejandra Barboza González died on August 10 while on a chartered bus to Illinois as part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s program to send incoming migrants to so-called sanctuary cities.

Jismary, who would have turned 4 next week, died in Salem, Illinois as the bus traveled along Interstate 57. Although an autopsy was inconclusive as to her cause of death, the child’s aunt says she apparently suffered cardiac arrest. She told the AP the child did not seem to be in distress or show any signs of needing medical attention before she died.

The woman said Jismary’s parents traveled from their home in Colombia in May and went through the dangerous Darien Gap and crossed five Central American countries and Mexico before turning themselves in at a U.S. immigration checkpoint. A GoFundMe has been set up for the child’s family.

The girl’s funeral service is planned for noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, located at 225 Gilliam Dr. in Warsaw. Officials with the Illinois Department of Human Services say the Illinois Welcoming Center, a partially state-funded program, will cover Jismary’s burial costs.

