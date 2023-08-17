Fort Wayne man found guilty of murder in May shooting

Steven Atkins
Steven Atkins(Fort Wayne Police Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 38-year-old Fort Wayne man has been found guilty in a shooting on Lillie Street that left a 20-year-old woman dead earlier this year.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers were called to a home on Lillie Street, near Indiana Tech, around 11:30 p.m. on May 9. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was later identified as 20-year-old Kiera Zepke, whose death was ruled a homicide. The next day, police announced that they had arrested Steven Atkins in her murder.

Following a three-day jury trial, Atkins was found guilty of murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and a firearms enhancement. He is set to be sentenced on October 6.

Lillie Street Shooting
Lillie Street Shooting(Staff)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more...
12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds harvested
Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
DNR: Fort Wayne hiker dies following 49-foot fall at Wisconsin state park
Woman killed, children injured in Grant County crash Tuesday
Koger robberies
FWPD investigating a series of armed robberies
BBB warns of ‘check washing’ scam, shares tips to protect consumers

Latest News

Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers speaks at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s...
Former Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers joins the crowded Republican race for governor
Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
DNR: Fort Wayne hiker dies following 49-foot fall at Wisconsin state park
Search & Rescue personnel and canines from the FEMA National Urban Search & Rescue on the...
Indiana Task Force 1 members deployed to assist in Maui wildfire operations
DeKalb animal shelter completely full, currently not accepting strays