Fort Wayne man found guilty of murder in May shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 38-year-old Fort Wayne man has been found guilty in a shooting on Lillie Street that left a 20-year-old woman dead earlier this year.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says officers were called to a home on Lillie Street, near Indiana Tech, around 11:30 p.m. on May 9. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was later identified as 20-year-old Kiera Zepke, whose death was ruled a homicide. The next day, police announced that they had arrested Steven Atkins in her murder.

Following a three-day jury trial, Atkins was found guilty of murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and a firearms enhancement. He is set to be sentenced on October 6.

