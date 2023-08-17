The fight for new Allen County Jail funding continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The fight over funding for a new Allen County Jail continues.

A few weeks ago, the Allen County Council voted down a tax increase proposed by the county commission to fund the project.

The county commissioners have plans to build the jail to help solve overcrowding issues and address a federal lawsuit.

Without the funds from a tax increase, they say they cannot move forward with the construction of the new jail.

This morning, Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters appeared before the council, asking them to consider holding another hearing to consider a tax increase.

