The fight for new Allen County Jail funding continues

By Evan Harris and Tom Powell
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The fight over funding for a new Allen County Jail continues.

A few weeks ago, the Allen County Council voted down a tax increase proposed by the county commission to fund the project.

The county commissioners have plans to build the jail to help solve overcrowding issues and address a federal lawsuit.

Without the funds from a tax increase, they say they cannot move forward with the construction of the new jail.

This morning, Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters appeared before the council, asking them to consider holding another hearing to consider a tax increase.

We will keep you posted on what happens next.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more...
12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds harvested
Woman killed, children injured in Grant County crash Tuesday
Koger robberies
FWPD investigating a series of armed robberies
BBB warns of ‘check washing’ scam, shares tips to protect consumers
Local UAW members set strike vote date

Latest News

Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers speaks at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s...
Former Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers joins the crowded Republican race for governor
Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
DNR: Fort Wayne hiker dies following 49-foot fall at Wisconsin state park
Search & Rescue personnel and canines from the FEMA National Urban Search & Rescue on the...
Indiana Task Force 1 members deployed to assist in Maui wildfire operations
DeKalb animal shelter completely full, currently not accepting strays