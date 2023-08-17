DNR: Fort Wayne hiker dies following 49-foot fall at Wisconsin state park

Wis. DNR warns of Devil’s Lake rugged terrain one day after reported fall
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WPTA) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a 42-year-old Fort Wayne man has died after falling during a hike at a state park on Tuesday.

21Alive affiliate WMTV reports two hikers were separated in the West Bluff area of Devil’s Lake State Park on Tuesday afternoon. One of the hikers then filed a missing persons report with authorities after the other hiker was nowhere to be found.

Another group of hikers then found the missing man, who had fallen, and called authorities. The man’s body was then recovered just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Sauk County Coroner has now identified the man as 42-year-old Jason Gillum of Fort Wayne. Officials say Gillum died from a 49-foot fall near the north shore of the park. No foul play is suspected.

Devil's Lake Death
