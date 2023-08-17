DeKalb animal shelter completely full, currently not accepting strays

By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - First, it was Noble County, now the animal shelter in DeKalb County is full.

According to a Facebook post, the shelter is no longer taking in strays at this time.

The post says if anyone finds a stray, officials at the shelter ask that you send a picture to them so they can help find the owner.

They also say appointments must be made if strays are found and an owner cannot be located.

Earlier this month, the Noble County shelter announced they were using outside kennels to house their newest dogs.

For more information, contact the shelter at 260-868-2409.

The fight for new Allen County Jail funding continues
